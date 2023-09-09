Formula Growth Ltd. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Formula Growth Ltd. decreased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,707 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,918,000 after buying an additional 857,208 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $28,175,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,536,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $24,229,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $21,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.01.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $542.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAY. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $324,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

