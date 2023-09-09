Formula Growth Ltd. Has $3.81 Million Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Progyny makes up about 1.2% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Formula Growth Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Progyny worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 14.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 48.0% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $36.31 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.43.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Progyny had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $43,605.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at $363,158.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 38,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $1,494,865.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 70,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,943.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $43,605.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,158.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,997,152 shares of company stock worth $122,897,115. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

