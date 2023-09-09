Formula Growth Ltd. Has $5.84 Million Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Formula Growth Ltd. lessened its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the period. StoneCo comprises 1.9% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Formula Growth Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of StoneCo worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in StoneCo by 68.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 133.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 6.66%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

