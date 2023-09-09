Formula Growth Ltd. Has $6.88 Million Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Formula Growth Ltd. trimmed its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,000 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital makes up about 2.2% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. New Street Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, HSBC raised PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $8.62 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $16.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

