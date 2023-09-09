Formula Growth Ltd. Invests $1.34 Million in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Stephens started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered SoFi Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $785,175.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,617.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $475,364.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,101.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,127,540 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.