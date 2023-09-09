Formula Growth Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Formula Growth Ltd. lowered its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 51.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 11,050.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $118.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.08 and a 200 day moving average of $131.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.08. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.17 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Churchill Downs

About Churchill Downs

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.