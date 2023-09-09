Formula Growth Ltd. Purchases Shares of 98,000 The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000. Formula Growth Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of AZEK as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after buying an additional 384,936 shares in the last quarter.

AZEK Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:AZEK opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $387.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.75 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 1.60%. Equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,173,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,421,669.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,173,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,421,669.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZEK. Barclays increased their target price on AZEK from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AZEK from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on AZEK from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

