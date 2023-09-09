Formula Growth Ltd. Raises Stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. Anywhere Real Estate makes up about 1.4% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Formula Growth Ltd. owned about 0.75% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HOUS stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $818.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Research analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

