Formula Growth Ltd. Sells 13,000 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Formula Growth Ltd. cut its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises 1.7% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 69.4% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.32.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $331,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,667,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,430 shares of company stock worth $1,015,308 in the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKTA opened at $87.38 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average is $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

