Formula Growth Ltd. Sells 3,000 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Formula Growth Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sonic Automotive accounts for about 1.3% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Formula Growth Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Sonic Automotive worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 79.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 353.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sonic Automotive

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,105,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,373 shares of company stock valued at $506,422 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAH. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Sonic Automotive Trading Up 0.5 %

SAH opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.61 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.47. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.20. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is -110.48%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

