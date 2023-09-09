Formula Growth Ltd. Takes $1.73 Million Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 160,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 64.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

DHT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $9.04 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of -0.13.

DHT Announces Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). DHT had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. DHT’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.49%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHT. StockNews.com lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DHT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

