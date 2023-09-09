Formula Growth Ltd. Takes $4.60 Million Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,000. Wayfair comprises 1.5% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Wayfair from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.46.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $703,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,753,970.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $104,207.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,011,863.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $703,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,753,970.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,836 shares of company stock worth $6,747,863 in the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE W opened at $71.13 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $90.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.98.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

