Formula Growth Ltd. Takes Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000. Formula Growth Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Schrödinger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at about $24,800,000,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 0.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 449,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,504,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,782,000 after buying an additional 94,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,087,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,642,000 after buying an additional 87,793 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 12,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 12,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,763.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Schrödinger Price Performance

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.31. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.22. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

