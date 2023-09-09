Formula Growth Ltd. Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Formula Growth Ltd. trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.1% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after buying an additional 962,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average is $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $99.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.