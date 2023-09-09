Formula Growth Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Formula Growth Ltd. lessened its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,261 shares during the quarter. Zuora comprises 1.3% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after buying an additional 2,072,643 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 21.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,034,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,505,000 after buying an additional 1,225,569 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 22,523.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,085,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after buying an additional 1,081,129 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The firm had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 17,975 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $188,018.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,924.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $577,392.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 17,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $188,018.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,924.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,452. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

