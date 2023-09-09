Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Raised to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $84.00 price target on the stock.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $63.70 and a 1 year high of $78.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.19.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Formula One Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $8,570,601.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,010,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,405,909.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone bought 140,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,102,637. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 283.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,231,000 after purchasing an additional 268,910 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,456,000 after purchasing an additional 73,369 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Formula One Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after acquiring an additional 39,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

