Fort L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fort L.P. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Honeywell International by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $184.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

Free Report

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

