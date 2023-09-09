Fort L.P. Has $320,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fort L.P. decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up approximately 0.8% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 392.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $82.71 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on OTIS. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

