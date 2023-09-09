Fort L.P. Has $339,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fort L.P. trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 0.9% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $26,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 43.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $238.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.85 and its 200-day moving average is $238.55. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.27 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

