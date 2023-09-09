Fort L.P. Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fort L.P. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 30.6% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 104,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 24,423 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 19,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $34.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.