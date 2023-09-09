Fort L.P. Lowers Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fort L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2,410.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 665,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,978,000 after buying an additional 638,559 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,688,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,228,000 after purchasing an additional 278,100 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average is $75.83. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

