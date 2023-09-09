Fort L.P. Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 0.8% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.91. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

