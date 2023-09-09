Fort L.P. Sells 1,257 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fort L.P. trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Oracle by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Oracle by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $126.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a market cap of $342.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.72.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

