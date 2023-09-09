Fort L.P. Sells 1,633 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOX. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 31,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Amdocs by 10.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 37.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DOX

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.