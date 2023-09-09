Fort L.P. Sells 191 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fort L.P. lessened its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 0.9% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $1,594,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 218.2% during the first quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $958.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $945.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $907.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $680.00 and a 1-year high of $975.72. The company has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.78 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $971.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

