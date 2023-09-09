Fort L.P. Sells 2,037 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Fort L.P. cut its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Rollins by 129.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $36.11 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $820.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.93 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

