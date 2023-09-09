Fort L.P. Sells 434 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $420.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $417.80 and a 200-day moving average of $388.54. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $441.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $54,479,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,227 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,486. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.