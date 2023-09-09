Fort L.P. Sells 539 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fort L.P. reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $217.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.29 and a 200 day moving average of $219.69. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

