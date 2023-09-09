Fort L.P. Sells 81 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fort L.P. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.9% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,038,161 shares of company stock worth $21,108,177,335. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $586.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $556.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $587.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $499.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.23.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

