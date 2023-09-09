Fort L.P. Sells 845 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Fort L.P. decreased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $180.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.01 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,272 shares of company stock valued at $20,866,689 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LECO. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.