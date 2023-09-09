Fort L.P. Sells 926 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Fort L.P. reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $3,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $135.66 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.10 and a 200 day moving average of $127.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

