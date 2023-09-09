Fort L.P. Sells 973 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Fort L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,664,000 after acquiring an additional 205,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $510,693,000 after purchasing an additional 235,228 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,370,000 after purchasing an additional 56,335 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GPC. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $149.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $145.30 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

