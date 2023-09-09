Fort L.P. Trims Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3,310.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGX. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock opened at $127.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

