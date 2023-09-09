Fort L.P. Trims Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

IPG opened at $31.75 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

