Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 1,101 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 2.8% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in RTX by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $83.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

