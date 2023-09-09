Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 12,614 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,111 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Up 0.3 %

SHEL stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.27.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

