Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys 11,582 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

TFC stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

