Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys 422 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,130 shares of company stock worth $40,267,273 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $248.74 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.73. The company has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks



Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

