Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys 80 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $447.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $346.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $449.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

