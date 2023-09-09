Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,857 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,039 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.0% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 73,135 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Mirova lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 43,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.15. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $42.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.20%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.