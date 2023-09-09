Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,867 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after buying an additional 194,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PAA opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.69. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.53%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 66.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

