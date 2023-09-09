Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.18.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $627.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $686.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $672.91. The company has a market cap of $247.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 13.76%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

