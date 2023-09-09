Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 10.4% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on META. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,231 shares of company stock worth $12,468,122. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $297.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.18. The firm has a market cap of $766.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

