Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWEN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,939,000 after buying an additional 767,961 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 582.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after buying an additional 463,862 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,081,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after buying an additional 204,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,967,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,580,000 after buying an additional 177,224 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWEN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.22). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.389 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 219.72%.

Insider Transactions at Clearway Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $94,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $736,448. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

