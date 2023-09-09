Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $867,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $211.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.98 and a 200-day moving average of $205.89.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

