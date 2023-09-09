Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,332,000 after purchasing an additional 992,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after acquiring an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,544,387,000 after acquiring an additional 244,251 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $423.21 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $451.74 and a 200 day moving average of $462.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

