Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases 650 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.62.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $328.73 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.00 and its 200 day moving average is $304.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market cap of $328.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

