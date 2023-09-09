Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 9,339 shares during the quarter. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

