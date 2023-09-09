Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 1,160 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.05. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.