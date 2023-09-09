Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 21,452 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,452 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.6% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $194,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $447.92 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $346.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $449.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

